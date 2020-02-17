Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign opens field office in Little Rock

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) —  Mike Bloomberg 2020 continues to build momentum by opening its newest field office in Little Rock.

Arkansas is a key Super Tuesday state and a priority for Mike Bloomberg 2020. In advance of early voting – beginning Tuesday, February 18th – Mike has already made two visits to the state, the campaign also opened its first field office in Fayetteville and hosted the Get It Done Express bus tour with stops in Fayetteville, Ft. Smith, Little Rock and West Memphis last week.

Everyone was invited to come by the office rally, hear from those involved with the campaign, enjoy lunch from local food trucks, and grab some Mike Bloomberg 2020 gear.

