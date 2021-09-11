Middle Schoolers learn difficult lesson of 9/11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — What’s it like to teach young children about 9/11? What does the day look like through the young eyes of someone who didn’t live through it, but needs to know what happened?

“There is a lot of emotion there,” Jennifer Novarese, a teacher at Sylvan Hills Middle School, said. “You can see it in the kids’ faces.”

Novarese’s students learned about the attacks this week. About the 2,996 people that died, many of them first responders who gave up their lives trying to save others.

“It just hurts, to see it happen,” Malia Honda, an 8th grader, said.

“Some really bad people decided to hurt our country,” Tatum Smith, an 8th grader, said.

It’s been 20 years since the terrorist attacks of 9/11 happened. For many kids, it’s something that can be difficult to picture.

“Learning about it, it’s scary to think about like what my teacher said — that she thought it was a movie. and I feel like I would think the same thing,” 8th grader Madison Juarez said.

“Why? Why would somebody do this?” Novarese said. “It’s very hard to understand and comprehend that somebody would do that to somebody and they struggle with it.”

Despite the troubling subject matter, the lesson is not sugar coated.

“I give them the truth and they seem to respect that,” Novarese said.