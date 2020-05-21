Methodist Foundation of Arkansas splitting $50K with 635 United Methodist Churches

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- Just in time for Memorial weekend, pools, splash pads, and aquatic centers have the green light to open on schedule.​Of course, this comes with restrictions from governor Asa Hutchinson and the Health Department.​​"I think everybody is excited," said Diane Novotny, Aquatic Manager for Jacksonville. ​​Pools are filled, water slides are ready and chairs are set up, all in compliance with social distancing rules.​​Jacksonville Splash Zone will look a lot different in a few days once people are allowed in.​​However, right now staff is getting everything in place to open for their typical season with not so typical circumstances.​

"It's very different. I've been here for 15 years so its the first year that you have to think twice about what was going on," said Novotny.​​Diane Novotny is the Aquatic Manager for the City of Jacksonville, she said they are following every word in the directive.​​According to the directive, any places where a line may form must be marked with six feet apart signs. This is something you will find all over the splash zone. At the entrance, by concessions, leading to all the water slides and the diving board. ​​The directive also outlines, each facility is allowed to have 50 percent capacity, employees must bee screened before each shift, signage must be visible and social distancing must be followed.​​Novotny said this park is adding a few more things to this list.​​"Instead of having lifeguard we are also going to have health guards to go around and sanitize," said Novotny.​​The health guards will also be on the lookout for social distancing, which Novotny said maybe the hardest to police.​​"Little kids, they don't know what social distancing is and another thing is families are allowed to be together who do you know who is a family member or not," said Novotny.​​Its all part of the learning curve with the new norm.​​"I think the pools that don't open are going to learn from our pool," said Novotny.​​Click here, to see the full directive.