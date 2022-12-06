LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Methodist Family Health is trying to help Arkansans during this time of giving.

Kelli Reep stopped by KARK News to discuss a new campaign called “Shine the Light” for Arkansans to give in helping provide peace, stability and hope to those who need it most.

Reep also talks about the generosity of spirit that changes a community for the better and how it can help those who have been abused, abandoned or neglected children.

To donate online go to MethodistFamily.org/Donate or by calling 501-906-4201. Donations can also be received through PayPal @MethodistFamily and Venmo @MFHFoundation.

If you wish to mail a cash or check donation, it can be addressed to:

Methodist Family Health Foundation

1600 Aldersgate Rd., Suite 100

Little Rock, Arkansas 72205