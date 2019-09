CONWAY, Ark. – Conway Police picked up much more than they bargained for during a routine traffic stop.

On Twitter, Conway Police says a car was stopped Sunday afternoon. Officers suspected there was a meth lab inside.

With the help of the Conway Fire Department, CPD confiscated evidence from the car.

Police say it will be sent off for testing.

The investigation is ongoing.