Mental health center in Little Rock forced to shut down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A mental health center has been around for 50 years, but say it’s being forced to shut down because of budget concerns.

It will be effecting all of its Little Rock locations, including pharmacy and residential programs.

The center says that they are working to connect patients with new services. Mental health advocates tell us that lawmakers need to step in.

“If we were really committed to helping individuals with mental illness we would find a way to keep the doors open at these facilities and that’s simply not happening,” says Luke Kramer from Starr Coalition.

The non-profit will close by the end of September.

Many patients are being referred to the centers for youth and families in Pulaski County, which gets state and federal funding.