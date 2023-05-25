MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of hacking his ex-girlfriend’s Instagram page and posting a sex video of the couple to get back at her.

The victim said Toriano Jones also threatened to kill her after she broke up with him.

The ex-girlfriend said Jones, 31, was upset about the breakup and threatened her through text messages. She said he also sent her a text admitting he was responsible for hacking her social media account.

The victim told investigators the sex video was posted for everyone to see and caused her great embarrassment.

Jones was charged with simple assault and photographing persons without their consent.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Thursday.