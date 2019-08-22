Memorial tree for 1919 Earle Massacre chopped down

Click here if video above does not play.

EARLE, Ark. – A tree planted recently to remember the victims of the Elaine Massacre of 1919 has been found chopped down.

A member of an Arkansas group that had planted The Living Memorial posted the news Wednesday on Facebook.

The tree was planted in memory of those who lost their lives more than 100 years ago.

It was chopped down at the base and its memorial tag was stolen.

“It could not have been easy to get the tag off its branch. Was it vandalism? Was it a threat? Was it a hate crime,” the post states.

The area is now blocked off with crime scene tape until state investigators arrive.

