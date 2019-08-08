Members of law enforcement take part in benefits training

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day they put on a badge.

They never know what danger they will face patrolling and protecting our communities.

That’s why the Arkansas chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors and Arkansas State Police hosted a benefits training class Thursday afternoon.

They are discussing what is available for families that suffer a loss in the line of duty.

One widow remembers the weeks following the 1984 traffic stop where her husband, Trooper Louis Bryant, lost his life.

“When you go through something like this, you are just numb for a period of time, and you don’t know how to go about accessing the information,” says Dr. Wynona Bryant-Williams.

According to the Arkansas chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors, our state has lost more than 200 officers in the line of duty since it became a state.