Medical staff in Pine Bluff share experiences of a year fighting the COVID-19 pandemic

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A year ago, the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Arkansas was found in James Black of Pine Bluff, a patient a Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

He was released from the hospital after spending 49 days in the ICU on a ventilator.

Dr. Ali al Nashif was one of Black’s physicians and said he never imagined the state’s first COVID-19 case would land at JRMC.

For al Nashif and other front-line health care workers, it was the beginning of what would become a long stressful year, with the hospital being near capacity many times with COVID-19 patients.

Even though he and his team of doctors and nurses have many successful outcomes, they’ve also lost patients, and that takes a toll.

“It was very tough, emotionally it was very tough on everybody,” al Nashif said. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years but never seen something like this and hopefully never see something like this again.”

During the height of coronavirus cases, hospital officials said JRMC many times had over 30 COVID-19 patients and couldn’t accept any more patients in the ICU.

Now they only have four COVID-19 patients, and only one is in ICU.

James Black is now one of more than 327,000 Arkansans who have fought COVID-19 in the past year. More than 316,000 have recovered from that fight.