Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas approach one ton, $14M

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas are fast approaching the one ton mark with a total value of nearly $14 million.

The Department of Finance & Administration released the following totals on Tuesday that represent sales totals through Oct. 13 at noon:

Since Doctor’s Orders (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 150.29 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 588.25 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 133.12 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 135.60 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 270.69 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 176.71 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 242.88 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 155.21 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold a total of 92.74 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold a total of 4.50 pounds of medical marijuana.

Combined, this is more than 1,949 pounds of medical marijuana sold and $13.93 million in total sales.