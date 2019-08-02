Me and McGee Market Gives Arkansans Year-Round Farmers Market

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Me and McGee Market in North Little Rock offers Farmers Market fresh food year long, with a focus on supporting locals. You’ll find grass-fed beef, plants, eggs, honey, fresh produce, jams and jellies. And those are just a few of the items that bring in so many people in.

“We carry a lot of homemade products, fruits, vegetables, and Arkansas canned goods,” Logan Duvall of Me and McGee Market said.

Logan Duvall’s grandparents started the market.

“They started with pecans and then a garden and then they made jams and jellies,” Duvall said.

The family business grew to a large market, even during a difficult time when Logan’s Grandfather, Larry, died of cancer.

“It was hard. It was a long hard fight,” he recalled.

So they started the Larry McGee Foundation to support caregivers.

“We wanted to give back and carry him on,” Duvall explained.

And now the family finds themselves facing another battle, as their 5-year-old son, Lander, was just diagnosed with Stage IV cancer.

“My son’s cancer diagnosis came out of nowhere,” Duvall says.

Through radiation and chemotherapy, they still run the market, and the community is helping. Other farmers markets in the area are lending a helping hand.

“The Chapmans donated cantaloupes. We had a power outage and the Bramble Market brought us a generator,” he said.

The family is so grateful for the support and prayers as their young son battles cancer.

“It has opened us up to a whole new world about how amazing Children’s Hospital is, and how much more frequent childhood cancer is than we ever imagined,” says Duvall.

If you would like to help, they’re hoping Arkansans will take part in the Farmer’s Market challenge they started to support their market and other markets in the area. It also supports the Larry McGee Foundation. For info click here.

Me and McGee Market is on Highway 70 in North Little Rock and is open Tuesday-Sunday. On the weekends, they bring food trucks in for families to enjoy a meal while they’re there. For more info, click here.