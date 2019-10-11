Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. releases statement on vote to return local control of LRSD

“Thursday our community won our schools back. I am heartened at how the residents of Little Rock came together to fight for full, local control of the Little Rock School District. I appreciate the State Board of Education and Secretary of Education Johnny Key for listening to Little Rock residents and passing an amendment, which included tenets of the plan from the Little Rock Board of Directors and our administration. This is in the best interest of our most precious assets, our children.

“While I am excited about our future that includes a fully unified school district, with no tiered and divided schools, I am disappointed that the decision to de-certify the Little Rock Education Association was not left up to a locally elected school board.

“I remain hopeful that our teachers will continue to prioritize the needs of our students, as we work to reestablish a locally-controlled school district. Through the State Board of Education’s re-establishment of the Fair Dismissal Act for Little Rock School District teachers, it is our hope and expectation that the men and women who work so hard every day for our kids have access to due process.”

Mayor Frank Scott Jr.