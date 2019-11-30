Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has his sights set on the next fastest mode of transportation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A modified light rail system could be in the future for downtown Little Rock if Mayor Frank Scott Jr has his way.

The Mayor is calling for a transit system and he recently posted on social media saying he “dreams” of the day that happens.

A lot of locals responded on social media saying they are in full support of the light rail and want it to happen as soon as possible.

In Mayor Scotts Facebook post, he says the logical start of the light rail structure would be from Downtown Little Rock to West Little Rock.

“The light rail is a step in the right direction,” said Lynn Holoch, Jewelry Booth Downtown, “I mean I’m sure it’s expensive but in the long run I think it would be a very smart move on everybody’s part,”

Lynn Holoch has a booth downtown, where he sells his handmade jewelry every weekend.

Holoch says he’s been traveling from Hot Springs to Little Rock for 27 years. So he’s crafting up all the ways the light rail would impact the city.

“I like the light rail, anything to help get the cars off the highways, anything,” said Holoch.

Locals aren’t the only ones excited by the idea, a tourist from China says it would benefit everyone.

“I think it would provide more convenience for tourists in the city,” said William Lu, Tourist, “you save a lot of time on the road so people can make an efficient life.”