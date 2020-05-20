Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. calls for independent review of Little Rock Police Department

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The following statement was delivered by Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. Tuesday afternoon and is available to view via the City of Little Rock’s YouTube channel.

“Since taking office, we have been committed to our ACT Plan – remaining Accountable, Clear, and

Transparent as we govern. In recent weeks, both members of the Little Rock Police Department and

department leadership have called on the Mayor’s Office to conduct an investigation stemming from three lawsuits filed against the chief of police and the City of Little Rock. Per our standard practice, we do not comment on or interfere with pending litigation. Because of that practice, we have no comment regarding the lawsuits. The facts relevant to those lawsuits will be adjudicated in a court of law.

“However, as the elected Chief Executive Officer of this great city and after extensive discussion with our City Attorney, and in accordance with our ACT Plan, I am calling for an independent, third-party

comprehensive review of the entire Little Rock Police Department’s practices and procedures to

determine what, if any, corrective actions need to be taken. The scope of this review will cover the

following:

Personnel Policies and Procedures

Handling of Private and Confidential Information

Harassment and Misconduct

“The objective of this review is to ensure compliance with best practices in policy, procedure, and

protocol within our Police Department. This review will also reassure residents of the LRPD’s integrity. Understand that this review is not about one individual or one organization. It is an attempt to provide insight about any potential concerns with actions, behaviors, or decisions made. It will provide accountability and transparency for more effective policing and reliable governing.

“If you are a resident of Little Rock, you may agree with me that it is long overdue. While I won’t cite all of the systemic issues that exist within the department, here are a few:

Nepotism

De-escalation tactics training and cultural competency

The Internal Affairs process

Abuse of authority

“In the coming days, I will announce who will conduct this review. Even in the midst of this season of turbulence, we remain grateful for the daily sacrifices of our police officers. There are committed men and women who risk their lives every day to serve the residents of Little Rock. I am deeply appreciative and hopeful that this review shines a light on the hard work they do every day. Finally, I am optimistic that this review will foster a more unified police force to create a safer Little Rock.”