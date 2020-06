MAUMELLE, Ark. – A gas main explosion happened Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 1pm at the intersection of Edgewood Dr. and Winwood Ln.

According to fire crews, four people required medical attention when they arrived on scene.

— MaumelleFire.Com (@MaumelleFire) June 18, 2020

Edgewood Dr. will remain closed until the gas can be shut off.