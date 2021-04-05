Maumelle City Council passes ordinance to allow all dog breeds within city

MAUMELLE, Ark. — The Maumelle City Council was expected to vote on whether to end the city’s ban on certain dog breeds. If it passed, all breeds would be allowed in the city.

The Ordinance passed in the council meeting Monday night.

The old ordinance, which had been in place for more than 30 years — banned four breeds — including pit bulls.

Councilman Chad Gardner, said it would also stop the chaining or tethering of animals and allow city animal services to remove or impound an animal if they have reason to believe the animal is being mistreated.