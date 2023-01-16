LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Today is the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, and several events took place in Central Arkansas to celebrate.

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission hosted several events – one of them being a “Day of Impact Food Giveaway”.

“It’s a day on – not a day off. We want to take this day to remember, celebrate, and act,” Executive Director for A.R. M.L.K Commission, DuShun Scarbrough, said.

The Commission is wanting to carry out the tradition of service of the late Dr. King.

“You get a day that honors a great man like Martin Luther King – you don’t honor him by sleeping in, you go out and you help people,” Elias Found, a volunteer at the event, said.

Thousands of pounds of food were bagged up and ready to be picked up at the Commission by those that need it.

“We’re pushing about twelve thousand pounds of food to giveaway for the community” Scarbrough said.

While waiting to pick up, or give out the food – volunteers and members of the community were able to dance to music and celebrate the holiday.

A line of cars started forming quickly – starting from the commission and going all the way down to Philander Smith College.

“There’s a line about six blocks away, leading onto the freeway, and our expectation is that we want to be able to help during this inflationary times,” Scarbrough said.

These volunteers are trying to make a change.

“Be the change you want to see in the world,” Found said.

Some volunteers even feeling a personal connection to the late Dr. King.

“One of my most favorite speeches by Dr. King is where he speaks about being a drum major, for peace, and that speech was given two days before I was born, and that speech just resonates with what I feel my personal commitment is,” Tomika Clark said.

Today is a day of impact, equality, human rights, and service.

“We can all do something – Dr King was just one person but even fifty years after his death – his memory is still helping others,” Clark said.