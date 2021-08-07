Marion School District: 59 students test positive for COVID since Monday, 900+ in quarantine

MARION, Ark. – Data released by the Marion School District shows 59 students tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 900 students were put into quarantine in the last five days.

The report, which was released on the district’s website, showed 59 students and nine employees tested positive for the coronavirus since August 2.

The district said 925 students and 13 staff members were put into quarantine this week.

Kids in Marion returned to the classroom on July 26 and since then 66 students and 12 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the data. Since the first day of school, 1,093 students and 16 staff members were forced into quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

School officials said there are approximately 4,000 students in Marion and 400 staff members.

On Thursday, the Marion School District joined a lawsuit filed by the Little Rock School District to challenge a state law banning schools from mask mandates.

On Friday, a Pulaski County judge granted a temporary order blocking the state from enforcing the ban on mask mandates.