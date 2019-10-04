Marines hike 50 miles to Little Rock for Toys for Tots campaign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – They say that during the holidays, all roads lead home, but for the Marines of India Company, their road leads from Hot Springs to Little Rock.

It’s part of the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

Beginning yesterday, Marines began the fifty mile hike to the capital city.

It’s a tradition that began back in 1947 when a marine’s wife prodded her husband into helping out where she saw a need. Decades later, it’s providing thousands of toys to children in need.

“To me it’s just honoring the tradition of our past right. Captain Bell was the Inspector Instructor back in 1956 and he’s who I have replaced over many periods of time. There’s a scrapbook in our headquarters that has newspaper clippings of significant things that have happened over time and when I read about it I knew that we need to carry on this tradition,” says Major Joe Phippen, Inspector Instructor, India Company Marines North Little Rock.

Last year, the Toys for Tots campaign in Central Arkansas received enough donations to provide nineteen thousand toys for kids right here in the Little Rock area.