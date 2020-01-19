March for life rallied thousands to Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thousands, including the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Senators, Congressmen and many other political leaders turned out Sunday afternoon for the annual Pro Life March and Rally at the State Capitol.









The 42nd annual March for Life marks the 47th anniversary of the January 22, 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the United States.

March for Life President Andy Mayberry lead the marchers to the rally at the steps of the State Capitol.

Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed the rally, along with Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, Senator Tom Cotton and Senator John Boozman, Congressman French Hill and Congressman Bruce Westerman. The event was sponsored by Arkansas Right to Life.