Many Arkansas renters face hardship as eviction moratorium expires

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many Arkansans are facing a tough situation since the federal government’s eviction mortarium expired Sunday.

The moratorium, which has been in place since September 2020, kept landlords from evicting people who couldn’t meet their rent payments.

An estimated 11 million people in the U.S. could be facing eviction, according to a study by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

“All of them are worried about eviction,” Walker Hawkins, attorney at Arkansas Legal Services, said. “They’ve got a notice on their door or [one] handed to them that says ‘you need to pay or get out.’ A lot of them don’t have somewhere to go.”

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in June to allow the eviction ban to continue through the end of July. After that, it would be up to the U.S. Congress to extend the moratorium, not the president.

Hawkins says even though the moratorium is ending, there is still rental assistance available in Arkansas.

Lead: With the federal eviction moratorium expiring, many people in Arkansas could be facing eviction with no place to go.