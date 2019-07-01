Man wanted by multiple agencies

Our Major Crimes Unit is currently working with North Little Rock Police Department and the ACC Fugitive Task Force to locate the following offender.
Marlon is 41 years old, 5 feet and 9 inches, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 45 Ridge Lane, Cabin B Mayflower, AR 72106.
Williams currently has 3 outstanding warrants, from these different agencies. He has a parole violation from the Board of Parole. North Little Rock Police Department has a warrant for Sexual Indecency with a Child which is a class D Felony. Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has a warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender which is a class C Felony.
Marlon Williams is know to frequent the North Little Rock area, specifically around Moss Road and Kansas Avenue.