BENTON, Ark. — A man is dead after being struck by a semi Friday night in Saline County.

The identity of the deceased person has not been determined.

It happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 30 eastbound near mile marker 114.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the man ran onto the interstate and into the path of the semi.

The driver was unable to avoid the collision.

The investigation into the death is continuing.