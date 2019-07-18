Update: One dead, one in custody after shooting in Dollarway area

Update:

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- A man is in police custody after a deadly shooting in the Dollarway area.

Police say they found the victim in a home on the 80 block of South Richard Thursday just before 4 p.m.

The victim and witnesses told police that he was shot in the street and ran into the home.

Police say the possible suspect was taken into custody around 9 p.m. and is still being questioned at this time.

Officials say the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Police say the name of the victim will be released once his family has been notified, and the suspect’s identity will be released if he is confirmed to be the shooter and arrested.

This is the 16th homicide for Pine Bluff this year.

Original Story:

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- A man is dead after a shooting in the Dollarway area.

Pine Bluff Police say the shooting happened around 4 Wednesday afternoon on South Richard Drive.

Officials say the victim was taken to a hospital in Pine Bluff, then to a Little Rock hospital where he died shortly before 8 p.m.

The name and age of the victim has not been released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are expecting to release more information soon.