LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police have responded to a call about a shooting in in Little Rock.

Police responded to a shooting at the 9300 block of Woodford where they found a man shot.

The man was taken to local hospital and police say he is in critical condition.

Officers tell us that they received a call from witnesses about the shooting and that they heard over 15-20 shots.

As more information is available we will update you.