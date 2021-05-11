Man shot in chest at Little Rock apartment Sunday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex Sunday night.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Colonial Parc Apartments on Baseline Road.

In the report, an off-duty officer said they were working at a bar on the 5500 block of Baseline Road when a person told them someone was shot on the 5800 block of Baseline Road.

Little Rock police say when officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the middle of his chest in a vehicle. According to the report, an officer put a chest seal on the wound.

According to LRPD, the victim is stable.

In the report, police noted a suspect was stopped at the 8800 block of Geyer Springs Road and was taken to the 12th street substation to be interviewed. Little Rock police have not said at this time if the suspect was arrested or is facing charges.