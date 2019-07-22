Man shot by cousin, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock officers responded to a gunshot call July, 20 around 6:20 p.m.

There had been an alert that went off in the area of Boulevard Ave that there had been gunshots. Officers talked with a group of people who said that there were no shots fired, but fireworks on the next block over. The officers did not see any evidence or victims.

Another group of officers were in the UAMS ER on another unrelated call whenever somebody with a gunshot had came in.

Brian Scott, 39 of Little Rock said that he was at a family gathering on the 21 of July near Monroe, which is half a block away from Boulevard Ave, when he got into an argument with his cousin for unknown reasons.

Scott claimed that his cousin Quincy Wilson, 33 pulled out a silver handgun and shot him in the right upper leg. The ER staff said that it had appeared that the round exited right through the back of Scott. Officers then returned to the area to look for the suspect.

Around 8:20 p.m. officers found Wilson at the Monroe Street location. He was taken into custody .

Charges have not been filed.