Man shot at Little Rock motel Tuesday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are investigating after a man is injured in a shooting Tuesday morning at a Little Rock motel.

The shooting happened around 3:20 Tuesday morning at America’s Best Value Inn & Suites at Scott Hamilton Drive.

According to Little Rock Police Public Information Officer Eric Barnes, the victim went to an Exxon gas station next to the motel to call for help.

Officers say the man had apparently been shot in the chest.

Detectives and crime scene specialists are processing the scene and seeking a search warrant for a room at the motel, according to Barnes.

According to medical personnel, the victim is stable.

Barnes says at this time, detectives have not been able to interview the victim yet due to COVID-19 protocols.

This is a developing story.