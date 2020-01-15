Man seriously injured after two employees fight at NLR Chicken King, police say

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- North Little Rock Police are investigating after two employees fought at the Chicken King Tuesday.

Officers were sent to the 2700 block of MacArthur around 1 p.m. Tuesday to answer a call about an injured man.

Investigators later learned that the fight happened at the Chicken King on MacArthur.

Police say during the fight, one of the employees went through a plate-glass window.

According to police, the man was seriously injured and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say no arrests have been made yet.

