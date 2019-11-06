Man jumps of Main Street bridge in Little Rock, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say a man jumped off the Main Street Bridge in Little Rock and they are currently searching for him.

“We received a call of a male that jumped off the Main Street bridge at 5:19. Witness reported seeing a shirtless black male jump into the river off the Main Street bridge. Crews are working to locate the subject, but have not located anyone yet.” This was the official statement from LRPD.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office also said they have now made it a recovery effort.