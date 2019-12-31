Man in custody after allegedly breaking into Hot Springs home, running from police and resisting arrest

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A man is in custody after breaking into a Hot Springs home then running from police and resisting arrest. It happened early Monday morning on Gibson Street. While Hot Springs Police were able to get him into custody with minimal injuries they say it could’ve been a much worse situation.

About 1:00 a.m. Monday, Doug Newburn heard his dogs barking and went to see what was going on.

“I noticed that there was a couple of shadows down there between the woods and the back of the house,” Newburn said,

Just a minute or two later, an alarm started ringing from the house behind his.

“Police surrounded the area within minutes,” Newburn said.

“When officers arrived they actually encountered a subject coming out the front door,” Hot Springs Police Corporal Joey Williams said.

According to Williams, 52-year-old Lonnie Hileman ran from police towards the woods. They attempted to taze him twice before an officer took him to the ground.

“While trying to catch him they actually got into a struggle with the suspect and he actually had a gun and a couple knives on him,” Corporal Williams said.

Police were able to take Hileman into custody with minimal injuries but this could’ve been a very different story.

“He actually told the officers in jail that the reason he had the gun, the loaded gun is because he wanted officers to shoot him so he didn’t go back to prison,” Williams said.

This isn’t the first break-in in this area. Police are still trying to figure out who got into Newburn’s home a couple weeks ago.

“They just discover and seek out these places,” Newburn said.

While it’s concerning, it won’t force him out of the place he’s called home for the last 22 years.

“My privacy was violated but believe me I am prepared for anything this time,” Newburn said.

The loaded gun had already been reported stolen. Hileman has no bond because he was on parole. He is facing multiple charges including residential burglary, possession of drugs and firearms.