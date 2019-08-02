Man faces felony charges after taking the law into his own hands to stop speeders

PANGBURN, Ark.- A Pangburn man is facing felony charges after taking it upon himself to control speeders.

It happened back in May on Happy Valley Lane when Joshua Troy Wood altered county property to send a message.

“They’ve built up makeshift speed bumps by their house,” says a neighbor who lives on Happy Valley Lane.

Not just speed bumps. According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy went out to the address because Wood actually dug a trench across the road to slow people down.

“A lot of people don’t understand that even though that county road, there’s an easement on their property they don’t own that section of the road,” says White County Sheriff Phillip Miller.

To make matters worse his trench caused serious damage to a woman’s car. Sheriff Miller says Wood’s actions could actually put people in more danger.

“Could you imagine if that was nighttime and there was an emergency,” says Sheriff Miller, “and it tearing up an emergency response vehicle that could be responding to a life or death situation.”

The neighbor we talked to says she thinks the trench was extreme for something she’s not even sure is really that big of a problem to begin with.

“It’s near the end of the road and people are slowing down. They just want things their way.”

“Unfortunately one criminal act turned into a second criminal act,” says Sheriff Miller.

There is a warrant out for Wood’s arrest.

The trench was filled in almost immediately after it was dug but the repercussions for Wood are far from over.

WCSO says if you have a problem with speeders, give them a call.