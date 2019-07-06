Man dies after stabbing in Little Rock Friday night, one person arrested





LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead and another in custody after a stabbing at a sober living facility.

People who live along 12th Street in Little Rock said crime happens too often and violence isn’t the key to helping the community.

Parris Wilson cuts hair at Master Cuts on 12th Street. He says he’s seen a lot happen in the past few years.

“I was raised over here but it’s slowed down to me,” Wilson said.

Police have identified the victim as 61-year-old Donald Colbert.

64-year-old Thornell Burl has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police responded to a report of a cutting shortly before 11:00 p.m. Friday in thee 4200 block of West 13th.

There they found Colbert suffering from severe lacerations.

Officers performed CPR and MEMS treated and transported him.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“It’s unfortunate, but this is the type of stuff that goes on all the time. What we need is somebody that’s really hands on over here with everybody,” Parris Wilson said.

Witnesses were interviewed, and Thornell Burl was arrested at the residence.

It’s the cities 22nd homicide of 2019.

“I want everyone to win and be happy so when stuff goes one I be sad about it,” Wilson said.

Burl is charged with first degree murder and being held without bond.

“Ain’t nothing ever to serious to really take somebody life,” Wilson said.

There were no immediate details about what led up to the stabbing.





