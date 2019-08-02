Man dead in Little Rock shooting, girlfriend tells police it was accidental

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police say one man is dead after a shooting Thursday night.

It happened around 11:45 Thursday night on the 8900 block of Merrivale Drive.

Investigators say the girlfriend of Gary Maxwell, 30, told them she accidentally shot him.

Police say Maxwell was found dead.

Officials say the girlfriend was taken into custody, but released without charges pending a file review.

KARK is not revealing the identity of the woman because at this time, she is not facing charges.

Maxwell’s body has been taken to the Crime Lab for an autopsy.