Man critically injured in Little Rock shooting, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A man is injured after a shooting in Little Rock.

In a report, officers say they responded to a shooting call on the 1900 block of Wright Avenue around 6:15 Tuesday morning.

Police say a witness told them his nephew had been shot multiple times.

According to the police report, the man told officers he and the victim had been together all night before the shooting.

The witness says he and the victim were walking on the 1900 block of Pulaski Street when they were confronted by a man who made a statement about Wolf Street Crips, got into an argument with the victim, then shot him.

Officers say the victim ran until he got to a gas station on the 1900 block of Wright Avenue, which is where police were called to.

Police say the victim had gunshot wounds on his arms and hip.

Officials say the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.

At last check, the victim’s condition is critical but stable.

A suspect has been listed in the police report, but has not been arrested or charged at this time.