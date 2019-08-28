Man convicted in 2013 drunk driving crash gets arrested on new DWI charge while on parole

ROGERS, Ark. – A man convicted and sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for a drunk driving crash in 2013 that caused a husband and wife to each lose a leg faces a new DWI charge following an arrest while he was out on parole.

“It’s crazy that a person that took two people’s legs off and ruined their life is still doing the same thing,” John Rogers says.

Rogers and his wife were hit while riding a motorcycle in north Arkansas six years ago.

The man who hit them was Gary McClour.

McClour was convicted on DWI and battery charges and sentenced to more than a decade behind bars.

Rogers believes McClour only served a little more than a year of that time.

Last week, state police arrested McClour on a new DWI charge in Independence county involving drugs and an open alcohol container, according to a sheriff’s booking report.

“It’s only a matter of time before Mr. McClour hits and kills somebody,” Rogers says.

McClour appeared in court on Wednesday morning for a review hearing.

Prosecutors say McClour pleaded guilty to his most recent arrest and was sentenced to a year in jail, the maximum sentence for a misdemeanor DWI charge.

According to Arkansas state law, DWI charges are only felonies once it becomes someone’s fourth charge in a five-year span.

Rogers showed up to McClour’s hearing on Wednesday hoping to ensure McClour remains behind bars.

McClour’s parole might possibly be revoked as well, but that has not yet been finalized in the court system, according to prosecutors.