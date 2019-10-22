Man considered endangered, missing

CONWAY, Ark. – The Conway Police Department (CPD) is seeking help in locating a missing man who is possibly endangered.

Marquie Moore, 25, was last seen in the area of Lower Ridge Road on October 11 on foot.

He was reported missing to CPD on October 19.

Moore suffers from schizophrenia and does not have his medication.

If you know anything about his whereabouts you are asked to call 501-450-6130 with information.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the KARK 4 News App from the App Store or Google Play.