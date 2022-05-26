MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. – Charges have been filed in a quadruple homicide that shocked Stone County, and the son of two of the victims is now being pinned for their murder.

Stone County deputies Thursday confirmed in a press conference that 54-year-old Donnie Lee Trammell of Mountain View has been charged with the killings a month after the deaths were first discovered.

Trammell had previously been taken into custody on April 22nd on unrelated probation violations and has since been in the Stone County jail.

He’s accused in two separate homicide investigations: the April 21st deaths of 77-year-old Shirley Watters and her adult son James, and 75-year-old William Clinton Trammell and his wife Sharon – the accused’s parents. It’s not clear what led Donnie Trammell to carry out the shooting, and deputies say at this time, no additional information will be released.

Trammell is facing 4 counts of first-degree murder, 2 counts of aggravated burglary, and a series of other charges including theft of a firearm. His bond was set at $4 million.

Sheriff Lance Bonds says the hope is with a man behind bars, neighbors can start to heal.

“We had a lot of people who didn’t feel safe going back home,” Bonds explained, “and we think having Donnie Trammell charged….maybe people can go back to normal.”

Bonds said right now there is no threat to the public and no further information will be released.