Police say, man calls 911 during argument, lies about shooting for faster police response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police say a man claiming to have shot someone dead, made it all up, because the police were not coming to his fast enough for another issue.

Officers say the man got into an argument with his neighbor but kept calling 911 because police say officers were not showing up fast enough.

“Give us completely false information to get us there faster,” says Little Rock Police Officer Eric Barnes.

The man called 911 three times.

“You better send somebody on over here,” the man tells one of the 911 operators.

It was in the third 911 call the man claimed there had been a shooting.

“I just killed somebody on [[address]. I just shot him dead,” the man tells 911.

Barnes says when someone gives fake information to respond faster, it takes officers away from other priorities like medical emergencies or shootings.

“We need to make sure we’re getting to everything in the right manner,” says Barnes.

Police say bogus details in a 911 call happen several times a month, each time, putting other lives at risk.

“When you come, send the coroner. That’s all I’m going to tell you,” says the man to 911.

In many cases, officers can start an investigation into filing a false police report which means criminal charges could be filed.