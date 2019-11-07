Man banned from Heights neighborhood continues to show up, several reports filed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In a popular heights neighborhood, businesses have been on high alert after multiple run-ins with a man banned from the property.

Little Rock police have been called out to the area of Cantrell Road and R Street multiple times.

All of the businesses in this area of either seen this man, spoken with him or heard about whats going on.

They say they plan to keep an eye out for him and each other.

By day the parking lot has a steady flow of people going in and out of the various businesses.

Little Rock police say one man is continuing to show up on the department’s radar. Five police reports have been filed in the last month.

Board and Brush is one of the business that hasn’t filed a report yet, but the owner Shelly Berardi says they are keeping a watchful eye.

“A name has been identified, a vehicle has been identified and just be aware and call police if you are concerned,” says Berardi.

For a couple doors down, it’s a different story.

In one report, a man was asked to leave Zen Studio, but according to the report, he refused.

Police say several letters were sent to him asking him not to return. They said that he was banned from the property, but he still showed up.

Now some businesses are on guard, and Berardi says it’s a good reminder to be aware of your surroundings.

“I just think these things can happen anywhere. It doesn’t matter if you are in small town America or New York City, things happen all the time and so we just have to remind ourselves to just be aware.”

Berardi says The Heights Business Association has been keeping everyone informed on whats going on, and some of these businesses are updating their safety protocol.

Right now Little Rock Police do not believe this man is dangerous and there are no criminal charges filed against him.