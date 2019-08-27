Man arrested on charge of Criminal Attempt to Commit Capital Murder in case involving LRPD officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local man is jailed on a charge of Criminal Attempt to Commit Capital Murder in a 2017 shooting and attempted robbery.

Kevin Lamont Pitts, 43, is facing a string of charges. He has been in the Pulaski County Jail since July 23.

Background of the case:

In February of 2017 police said Gregory Lamont Childress, 44, of Little Rock tried to rob LRPD detective Angela Everett while she was working off-duty at the State Revenue Office on Rodney Parham Road.

Everett was leaving the Revenue Office with bank bags, walking to her unmarked police car parked in the parking lot, when a silver SUV quickly drove up and parked behind her car. She told police that a man, later identified as Childress, got out of the car carrying a handgun and wearing a mask.

Everett said that the man came towards her and shot at her, hitting her car. Everett fired back with her LRPD-issued gun and hit Gregory. He died at the scene.