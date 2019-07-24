Man arrested in connection to stabbing at Newport, police say

NEWPORT, Ark.- One man is injured and a suspect is in jail after a stabbing in Newport, police say.

Officials say Phillip Curry, 29 of Newport, showed up at an emergency room with multiple stab wounds around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say they later learned the stabbing happened at the 3500 block of Johnson Street.

Officials say the suspect is Brian Hunter of Newport. Police found Hunter at his home on Johnson Street and arrested him.

Hunter faces a 1st Degree Battery charge and is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center.

If you witnessed the stabbing, call the Newport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 870-523-2722.