Man arrested for fleeing from Lonoke County Sheriff’s Deputies

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – A man is in custody, facing a number of different charges, after running from the law over the weekend.

According to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office online inmate roster, Eddie Burnett was booked into jail just before 2:30 am Saturday.

He faces charges of fleeing, refusal to submit a chemical test, failure to stop or yield, driving with a revoked license, and more. His bond amount is $425.

In his mug shot it shows him doing something inappropriate to the camera. It may be safe to say, he’s not happy with where he’s having to spend his weekend.