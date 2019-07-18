Man arrested for child porn after explicit photos taken from iCloud account, Conway Police say

CONWAY, Ark.- A man has been arrested on several child porn charges after Conway Police say a girl’s iCloud account was compromised.

Jakob Brown (Courtesy: Conway Police Facebook page)

Jakob Brown, 23, faces distributing, possessing or viewing material depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Conway Police say a harassing communications report was taken on July 10.

According to police, explicit photos were taken from the girl’s account.

The child told police she received text messages telling her she had to “play by the rules” or her photos would be distributed.

Detectives say further investigation led them to Brown, who was in possession of the phone they say compromised the girl’s iCloud account.

Police say they found the explicit photos after a search warrant was issued.

Officials say the investigation is continuing due to other material found on the phone.

Brown is in the Faulkner County Jail on an $11,000 bond.