Man arrested For attempted kidnapping, questionable items found in car 

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. – A man is behind bars accused of attempted kidnapping in Perry County. He was found with several questionable items in his car after he tried to meet up with a young girl.

On October 19th, police in Ola arrested Dearl Tucker of Dardanelle. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says just miles away in Casa the parents of a juvenile said their daughter had contact with Tucker online. He tried to meet up with the girl and sexually assault her. Her family was able to get their daughter before she was taken by tucker.

“People are using such deceptive measures to deceive young people and they are so trusting. Parents need to know what’s going on,” Janet Harrison, who lives in Ola, said.

Authorities say the girl’s dad chased Tucker down and called 911. He was taken into custody in Ola.

The Sheriff says they searched Tucker’s car and found 5 bottles of lotion, toilet paper, gloves, blankets, pillow, rope, a plastic tarp, flashlight, several knives, a marijuana pipe, binoculars, and a shovel.

Perry County Sheriff Scott Montgomery said in a statement, “thank goodness the parents of this juvenile were able to stop this predator. Parents please educate your kids about the dangers of these predators and the dangers that are on the internet”.

Tucker is in the Perry County Detention Center. He’s been charged him with sexual assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, criminal trespassing, among other charges.