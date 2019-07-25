Man arrested after witnesses say he left a dog for dead

White Co.,Ark.- A White County man has been arrested on an Animal Cruelty charge.

Detectives with the White County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Tuesday about a severely injured dog. The man who called said they witnessed Charles Tate drag a dog behind his card. Once he stopped, the caller told detectives witnessed Tate put the dog in the dog in a ditch on Gafford Road.

“When he was flagged down and informed that the dog was being dragged behind his vehicle he just left it there,” explain Detective Jeremy Bokker who responded to the call.

Tate claims the dog is a stray that he picked up and put in the back on the trunk. He explained to detectives that the dog must have jumped out and the make-shift collar must have gotten stuck. Detectives say accident or not he was in the wrong.

“He failed to care for the dog is why he was charged,” said Bokker. The detectives took the dog to the Honey Hill Animal Hospital in Searcy. Doctors there are currently caring for the injured dog.

“None of us understand how anyone could possibly do this to an animal,” said Dr. Natalie Cooper-Towns.

Cooper-Towns said the injuries are extensive and that 75 percent of the dogs body is covered in road rash.

As of right now Tate faces a misdemeanor charge but that could change.

“It could be felony charges and we are still investigating the matter so it could still be a felony charge.”

Once the dog is healed, he will be up for adoption.