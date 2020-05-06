Man arrested after attempting to burglarize business but fell through roof, police say

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — A would-be burglar is behind bars tonight after falling through the roof of the business he was trying to target.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old John Richard was attempting to burglarize Bennett Refrigeration on Arch Street.

Deputies say he got in through the roof, but then fell all the way to the floor. He then busted out of the glass front door and took off.

Deputies found him a few days later based on evidence left at the scene.

He now faces charges of Commercial Burglary and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.

