Mamma Mia! hits downtown Little Rock at the Studio Theatre

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The music of ABBA comes to life on stage in downtown Little Rock.

The Studio Theatre presents Mamma Mia the Musical.

A mother, a daughter, three possible dads, and a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget, the show is filled with non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers.

The show runs now through August 4th.

Curtain for evening performances is 7:30pm, and 2:30pm for matinees. Box office opens one hour prior to curtain.

For tickets: CLICK HERE.

The Studio Theatre is located at 320 W. 7th St. in downtown Little Rock.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss