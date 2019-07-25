Mamma Mia! hits downtown Little Rock at the Studio Theatre

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The music of ABBA comes to life on stage in downtown Little Rock.

The Studio Theatre presents Mamma Mia the Musical.

A mother, a daughter, three possible dads, and a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget, the show is filled with non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers.

The show runs now through August 4th.

Curtain for evening performances is 7:30pm, and 2:30pm for matinees. Box office opens one hour prior to curtain.

The Studio Theatre is located at 320 W. 7th St. in downtown Little Rock.