Malvern teen shot in foot near Little Rock’s Children’s Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A teenage boy from Malvern is recovering after being shot in Little Rock near Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

The Little Rock Police Department says it happened Monday evening around 7:30.

Police say the victim, Jacolbey Bell, 18, was in an argument with two men when one of them pulled out a gun and shot Bell in the foot.

Officers were called to the hospital after Bell had been taken there by his cousin.

Police are still investigating the incident and say no arrest has yet been made.